School selection to commence on October 31

The Selection of Senior High Schools for candidates in the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will begin from Monday, October 31, 2022 to Friday, November 18, 2022.

This is contained in a press release by the Ministry of Education signed by Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, its Spokesperson, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The statement said the Ministry had produced a video explaining the school selection guidelines for candidates, parents, guardians and the public.

The statement added that the video would be played on various radio and television networks across the country and could be accessed on www.freeshs.net.

According to the statement, the showing of the school selection video would commence from October 24, 2022 to October 29, 2022.

A total of 552, 276 candidates, comprising 276, 988 males and 275, 288 females are expected to sit for this year’s BECE at 2,023 designated examination centres across the country.