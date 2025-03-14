Schools and Organizations Across Africa to Host Watch Parties for Africa.com’s “Meet the Astronauts” Virtual Event

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 13 March, 2025 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Across Africa, schools, universities, science organizations, and community institutions are coming together to host watch parties for one of the most inspiring virtual events of the year: Meet the Astronauts. This free, live-streamed event on March 18, 2025, will feature eight Black NASA astronauts, giving students and educators a rare opportunity to engage with pioneers who have traveled beyond Earth and into space.

With watch parties planned in classrooms, lecture halls, and community centers, thousands of students will come together to hear the astronauts’ firsthand experiences, explore the power of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, and gain valuable insights into the future of space exploration.

A Message from the Astronauts

“We are all incredibly excited to participate in this event for the students and educators of our ancestral home of Africa,” said Dr. Bernard A. Harris Jr., NASA astronaut and the first Black American to perform a spacewalk. “It is a privilege for us to share our experiences of traveling into space as a way to inspire the next generation.”

The 8 Featured Astronauts:

Maj. Gen. Charles F. Bolden Jr. – NASA astronaut, former NASA Administrator, and space shuttle commander

– NASA astronaut, former NASA Administrator, and space shuttle commander Capt. Robert L. Curbeam Jr. – Veteran NASA astronaut with three spaceflights and seven spacewalks

– Veteran NASA astronaut with three spaceflights and seven spacewalks Col. Frederick D. Gregory – NASA astronaut and the first African American to pilot and command a space shuttle mission

– NASA astronaut and the first African American to pilot and command a space shuttle mission Dr. Bernard A. Harris Jr. – NASA astronaut, physician, and the first Black American to perform a spacewalk

– NASA astronaut, physician, and the first Black American to perform a spacewalk Joan E. Higginbotham – NASA astronaut and aerospace engineer who flew aboard Space Shuttle Discovery

– NASA astronaut and aerospace engineer who flew aboard Space Shuttle Discovery Dr. Robert L. Satcher Jr. – NASA astronaut, orthopedic surgeon, and the first orthopedic surgeon in space

– NASA astronaut, orthopedic surgeon, and the first orthopedic surgeon in space Capt. Winston E. Scott – NASA astronaut, naval aviator, and veteran of multiple spacewalks

– NASA astronaut, naval aviator, and veteran of multiple spacewalks Leland Melvin – NASA astronaut, engineer, and former NFL player, known for advocating STEM education

How Schools and Organizations Can Get Involved

Africa.com encourages schools, universities, STEM organizations, and community groups to host watch parties to bring students together for this inspiring event. Institutions interested in hosting a watch party can register at online.africa.com/meet-the-astronauts

Event Details:

Date: March 18, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM (SAST, UTC +2)

Join the Movement to Inspire Africa’s Future STEM Leaders

“Africa has a wealth of talent in science, technology, and engineering,” said Teresa Clarke, CEO of Africa.com. “By bringing these astronauts into classrooms and learning spaces across the continent, we hope to ignite a passion for space exploration and STEM education among Africa’s future leaders.”

Africa.com invites educators, school leaders, and youth organizations to be part of this historic event. Whether in a classroom, lecture hall, science center, or community hub, Meet the Astronauts offers an unforgettable experience for students to dream big and reach for the stars.

