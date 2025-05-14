Schools in Afram Plains Gain Entrepreneurship Boost Through Youth Clubs

Four secondary schools in Ghana’s Kwahu Afram Plains North District will establish Youth Enabling Clubs this academic year to equip students with practical business and digital skills.

The initiative by Africa Street MBA, supported by the KGL Foundation, targets Donkorkrom Agriculture SHS, St Mary’s Vocational Institute, Mem-Chemfre Community Day SHS, and Amankwakrom Fisheries and Technical Institute.

The clubs will focus on three critical areas: entrepreneurship development, financial literacy, and digital competency. This intervention comes as Ghana faces 14.7% youth unemployment, with vocational students in rural communities particularly vulnerable to financial scams and betting addictions. During pilot training sessions from May 8-9, over 500 students learned to transform hobbies into viable micro-businesses through hands-on workshops.

“Early exposure to business principles prevents exploitation and fosters self-reliance,” explained King A. Wellington, Project Lead at Africa Street MBA. The organization has trained 7,000 youth since 2022 through its parent NGO Done By Us, with a special focus on women, persons with disabilities, and TVET students.

School administrators report immediate impact, with Donkorkrom Agriculture SHS’s assistant headmaster noting improved student engagement with financial concepts. The program received endorsement from district education director Victoria Atsufui Yawa Barko, who emphasized its alignment with Ghana’s education reform goals for practical skills development.

As the clubs become operational, they will provide ongoing mentorship and connect students to seed funding opportunities. The model demonstrates how targeted interventions can bridge the gap between vocational training and real-world economic participation, particularly in underserved agricultural communities where 58% of youth engage in informal sector work after graduation.