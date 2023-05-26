Schools in Cape Coast celebrate AU day

Schools within the Cape Coast Metropolis on Thursday celebrated the African Union (AU) Day in grand style.

Teachers, pupils, and the entire management of the schools were clad in the best of Kente and other African prints with accessories to match amidst other activities.

At the Royal Palace Kiddie school, the children were engaged in poetry recitals and performed dances of various cultures across the continent as the local Adowa and Agbaza dances featured prominently.

Happily enjoying the tunes of African music, the children sang along every song played, portraying their knowledge in local songs and music.

Ms Abigail Pokuaa, a Junior High School pupil expressed gratitude to the management for the opportunity to observe the Day and stressed that it was time to appreciate themselves as young Africans.

In her view, the state should use the day to sensitize and liberate the youth from mental slavery to help end the era of being slaves to foreign culture and products.

“I think the celebration should change our government’s mind from borrowing and becoming slaves every day to foreign countries.”

All schools visited were involved in activities portraying rich African culture and values.

They included the Aboom Primary school, Mothercare Preparatory school, Redemption Baptist, among others.

Mr Samuel Adjei Okyere, a teacher at Redemption Baptist School noted that something significant should be done each year to signify the day.

“After years of celebrating Africa Day, nothing could be shown to signify the day, there should be something to boast of after the celebration’

He called on the Government to invest in made in Africa products to boost the local economy adding that “after all these years we still import basic items which could be manufactured here in Ghana.”

The day commemorates the establishment of the African Union as well as celebrating the achievements made by various leaders on the continent.

AU day was initiated as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate African history, heritage, and culture.

It is aimed at portraying African culture, and to help children cherish their unique traditional identity and understand the significance of the AU Day.