Schools in Libya resume after disaster

Schools were reopened Sunday in the eastern city of Derna, which was hit by deadly floods a few weeks ago that caused thousands of casualties and great destruction.

Libya’s Education Ministry said students whose schools were damaged or destroyed in the floods would be hosted by other schools.

The ministry also prepared psychosocial support for the students affected by floods, and demanded that private schools in Derna receive the affected students free of charge.

On Sept. 10, Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered the largest and worst floods in Libya in decades. Thousands of people were killed and went missing.

It also damaged 70 percent of the region’s infrastructure, including 114 schools in 15 flood-hit cities and towns.

A few days ago, Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah issued an order to allocate nearly 93 million Libyan dinars (about 19 million U.S. dollars) to restore the schools damaged by the floods in eastern Libya.