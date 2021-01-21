The basic schools in the Sunyani Municipality have recorded high attendance of pupils and students since re-opening after government’s closure of schools for close to a year because of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

A daily visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some of the schools since Monday indicated pupils-students attendance had been more than 90 per cent.

At the Boahenkorkor Presbyterian Junior High School (JHS) ‘B’, classes were fully in session as at 0900 hours when the GNA visited the school on Tuesday.

Reverend Enestina Baah, the Headmistress told GNA in an interview that the school started preparation towards re-opening from Friday and major ground works, especially cleaning of the classrooms and the compound were done before Monday.

She said the stage was therefore set for immediate start of teaching and learning, adding the school had enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for both staff and students.

The GNA observed veronica buckets filled to the brim with water, hand sanitizers, bottles of liquid soaps and tissue papers had been placed at vantage points and the students were wearing their nose masks.

Mr. Kwasi Boanu, the acting Headmaster for the Boahenkorkor Presbyterian JHS ‘A’ in a related interview, urged parents to encourage their wards to strictly adapt wearing of the nose masks and observe the other health and safety protocols from home.

Ms. Joyce Manu, the acting Headmistresses at the Sunyani Presbyterian Primary A1, A2, said parents were cooperating with the schools management in combating the pandemic and commended them for their enthusiasm.

She explained the parents were coming to the school with their kids fully-armed with PPE from home.

The situation were not different from the Penkwase High Street JHS, Barhamiya Islamic Basic School and Wise Educational Complex, a private basic school.