Schools in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Benefit from PowerSchool Solutions

Esol Education renews PowerSchool solutions for assessment, enrollment, and other key functions

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that more than a half-dozen international schools as part of Esol Education are continuing to use PowerSchool solutions for improved digitization of records, assessment delivery, and enrollment processes. Multiple schools under the umbrella of Esol Education are increasing their adoption of PowerSchool solutions including PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters, PowerSchool Enrollment Express, and PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS). These solutions will continue to serve students, teachers, and parents at Esol Education schools including Dunecrest American School, American School of Hong Kong, American School of Bahrain, American International School in Egypt – Main Campus, American International School in Egypt – West Campus, Fairgreen International School, and American International School in Abu Dhabi.

“When we partnered with PowerSchool five years ago, during the launch of our new schools in Dubai and later in Bahrain, we saw great value in their focus on having an integrated system across all the core functions of both instructional and operational requirements of a school,” said Joseph Nettikaden, Chief Information Officer, Esol Education. “As our network has grown, we are now starting to see the benefits of implementing the integrated PowerSchool solutions across multiple geographies. After several years of working with the software, we have further developed our internal capacities to better harness its capabilities. We are now hoping to jointly innovate together to improve student outcomes across all our schools. Given the level of support and engagement from the PowerSchool team, we feel incredibly optimistic about continuing our journey forward.”

Unified Classroom® Performance Matters and PowerSchool SIS have enabled Esol Education’s schools to offer improved instructional assessments and to have greater information on student progress that’s more readily available and easily accessible. Enrollment Express gives back extra time to staff and parents and improves accuracy with an online student enrollment system that’s built right inside PowerSchool SIS. The solutions work together cohesively providing Esol Education a fully interoperable system that enables swift navigation for teachers working on scheduling, attendance, grading, and more.

“Esol Education is doing the important work to digitally transform their schools across multiple continents,” said Maulik Datanwala, PowerSchool Chief Operating Officer. “PowerSchool is proud to provide Esol Education with our leading solutions that help improve their educational operations.”

With a heritage of 45 years of excellence in education, Esol Education has earned a reputation for being a leading provider of high-quality international K-12 education, serving over 10,000 students across ten schools in the UAE, Hong Kong, Bahrain, Cyprus, and Lebanon. Each of the Esol Education schools follow an American or British curriculum and are accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools (MSA) and/or the Council of International Schools (CIS).

For more details about PowerSchool solutions, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 13,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PSWC-C

Contacts

Media Contact

Beau Berman



public.relations@powerschool.com

916-908-8947