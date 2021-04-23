Photo of the desks
Mr Isaac Kwadjo Buabeng, the Municipal Chief Executive for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality has stated that education is the key for development.

He therefore called on parents to send their children to school to benefit from the Free Education introduced by the Government.

Mr Buabeng said this when he presented 180 dual and 350 mono desks totally 530, to some schools in the municipality.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency he said the Municipal Assembly would continue to support all schools and institutions in the municipality with teaching and learning materials and called on the children to take their lessons seriously to become good future leaders.

He also urged the teachers and the parents to provide the needs of the children.

Mr. Awuah Hayford, the Education Director of the municipality who received the desks assured the MCE that it would be shared among the schools equally, and called on the teachers and the children to maintain them.

