Schools in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis are preparing earnestly for the full reopening of schools after ten months of closure due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A visit to some private and public schools saw the cleaning of windows, doors, school compounds, weeding of overgrown areas, and mounting of handwashing stations as well as posting of handwashing picture materials at vantage points for mass education.

Mrs. Catherine Biney, the Western Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service said the Region was fully prepared to begin the academic year.

“We already, have leftovers of PPE from the partial reopening and we are also entreating parents to provide the necessary protection for their wards as school reopens”, she added.

Mrs. Biney stated that schools could not be halted forever, hence, the need for stakeholders to work together to ensure that children returned to school but in a very safe environment.

Already, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has been contracted to fumigate all schools to rid the school environment of any viruses.

She encouraged parents to constantly remind their wards of the disease, support them with the needed protective gadgets to ensure maximum safety.

The reopening will see all students promoted to higher classes…”But we have a learning recovery approach to ensure continuity from where we left off last year…and that is why all their books must be packed back to school”, Mrs Biney noted.

All basic school pupils are expected back to school on January 18.