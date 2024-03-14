Schools Licensing and Inspection Management System launched to streamline the inspection and licensing processes of NaSIA

In a bid to bolster its mandate of ensuring quality education across Ghana, the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) has introduced the School Licensing and Inspection Management System (SLIMS), aimed at enhancing inspection efficiency and accountability within the educational sector.

SLIMS, unveiled as a landmark initiative by NaSIA, represents a significant leap forward in the organization’s efforts to digitized inspection procedures and streamline regulatory processes for both public and private schools nationwide.

During his keynote speech at the launch of the System, the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia underscored the government’s dedication to advancing education in Ghana through technology and regulation. Dr. Bawumia commended NaSIA’s dynamic leadership, led by Dr. Haggar Hilda Ampadu, highlighting the pivotal role of private sector engagement in education.

“In 2017, when the Akufo-Addo-led administration set out to fulfill the promises we made in our 2016 Manifesto. This included “shifting the structure and content of our education system. We have clothed the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) with the needed regulatory powers for efficient supervision and regulation of pre-tertiary schools. This has empowered, strengthened, and equipped the Authority as an independent body to fully carry out its mandate leading to the development of SLIMS” – Dr. Bawumia

The Vice President stressed that Private providers of education play a key role in the delivery of education in support of the Government’s efforts albeit lacking regulation. He added the introduction of SLIMS will provided the much-needed digital transformation to streamline the inspection and licensing processes and allows customized interventions and support to all schools

Speaking at the launch event, Dr. Hilda Haggar Ampadu, the Inspector General of Schools at NaSIA, emphasized the pivotal role that SLIMS will play in revolutionizing education regulation. Dr. Ampadu stated, “SLIMS embodies the Akufo-Addo-led Government’s commitment to educational excellence and digital innovation, aligning with the Government’s objectives to foster good governance and combat corruption through digitalisation. The system will ensure immediate, transparent transactions and eliminates the need for cash payments during the inspection and licensing processes”.

Dr. Ampadu further explained that SLIMS would enable regular and timely inspections to address learning outcome challenges. Through the system, best practices would be applied, areas for improvement pinpointed, and evidence generated for decision-makers to allocate resources and interventions effectively.

SLIMS is designed to facilitate seamless data collection, analysis, and reporting, providing inspectors with real-time insights into school performance and compliance with regulatory standards. Through its user-friendly interface and integrated dashboards, SLIMS empowers schools to track their progress, identify areas for improvement, and access tailored interventions and support from NaSIA.

Furthermore, the system embodies principles of transparency and accountability, allowing stakeholders to access relevant information and monitor the effectiveness of regulatory efforts. By leveraging technology, NaSIA aims to enhance collaboration with government agencies, educational institutions, and other stakeholders in the pursuit of educational excellence. With its innovative features and user-centric approach, the system is poised to transform the inspection process, driving positive change and accessibility even in the remotest areas of the country.