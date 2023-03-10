Schools reminded to teach patriotic songs

Nana Ekua Kudua, the Paramount Queen mother of Essikado traditional area has reminded schools of their national duty to inculcate patriotism and nationalistic tendencies into school children to change the current behavioral narratives among the youth.

She said patriotic songs such as “Yen are yen asese yi” , “I promise on my Honour”, “Arise Ghana Youth for your country” and “God bless our Homeland” among other well-meaning songs had the potential to inform the present generation of the struggle of the founding fathers and the ultimate need to build on their fortunes in creating a better society.

Nana Kudua I, said this during a gathering of students at the Fort Orange in Sekondi spearheaded by the Ghana Museums and Monument Board, the Ghana Tourism Authority, and the Ghana Education Service to mark the Heritage Month experience in Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan area.

The heritage experience also screened documentaries and mounted photo exhibition to expose the students to the history of the Country.

She also encouraged the teachers to properly articulate the country’s past events to the children and sometimes take them to historical sites to affirm their fate and love for their motherland.

Mr. Abdul Issah Mumin, the Metropolitan Chief Executive said the occasion was put together to redirect the school children to their cultural heritage, correct some errors in telling the history as well as erode negative perceptions within the socio-cultural setting.

He said the revival of Fort Orange, built in 1642 by Dutch for both human and commodity trade would now become a Centre for learning about Africans to guide the future against cruelty to the black race.

Mr. Kwesi Essel Blankson, the Western Regional Director of the Museums and Monument Board said the Board and its partners would add to the creative setting of the edifice and improve it with pictorial and documentary materials to make the studying of past events by tourist a worthwhile experience.

He said, “we hope to use this building as real source of accurate data on what really happened to our forefathers at sea in the hands of the colonel oppressors”.