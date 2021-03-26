Miss Brianna Atsupi Seyram Dika, an entrepreneur, has urged schools to expose pupils to creative arts as it can serve as a tool for effective teaching and learning.

She said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a creative arts practical session as a resource person with Junior High School pupils of the Blessed Clementina Roman Catholic Basic School at Ashaiman.

“Children have open minds and creative arts will challenge them to explore nature, beauty of colour blending and in all, develop their creativity,” she said.

Miss Dika said creative art was an effective tool for teaching and learning as it made it easier for the teacher to demonstrate how things were done and for the pupils to practically grab what they were being taught.

She encouraged schools to engage the services of qualified resource persons in the arts to impart their knowledge to the young ones.

She said, “some teachers do not have any idea of arts, but are expected to teach that subject. So to augment their theory efforts, they should engage the services of people who are practicing the arts of cooking, baking and bead making occasionally as resources persons to impart their practical knowledge.”

Jonathan Abuku, a pupil, said he was happy to learn a new skill and could not wait to show his newly made beaded key holder to his parents.

He said, “I’m grateful to our teacher for teaching me how to bead a key holder and I will show it to my mummy and daddy so that they buy me beads to do more”