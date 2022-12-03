Schools urged to include career and life skills training in curricula

Mrs Cynthia Annan, Proprietress of Faithlove Lyceum, a private school, has admonished schools to include career and life skills training in their curricula.

She said this would help in moulding and building the capacities and competences of the students for their career path.

Mrs Annan made these remarks as a guest speaker at the 30th Anniversary launch and graduation ceremony of Christ Ambassadors School of Excellence in Accra.

The graduation ceremony saw 30 Junior High School students graduating and 75 pupils also graduating from kindergarten to Primary School.

Mrs Annan stressed that education had undergone transformation over the years and there was the need to equip students with skills and competences for the future.

“The 21st century education should be an education that provides learners with skills and competences for the 21st century world,” she added.

She also called for the allocation of time for reading in schools to help address the declining interest in reading among young people.

Mrs Annan said most youth of today did not like reading because most schools did not prioritise reading in their curriculum.

She asked the schools to create reading periods on their academic timetable to encourage reading among their students.

Mrs Esther Nimako-Boateng, Headmistress of Christ Ambassadors School of Excellence, said they had come thus far because of God’s divine providence.

She commended parents and teachers at the school for their support and partnership over the years, saying, their support and partnership had helped in placing the school on a higher pedestal, making it a preferred school in the region.

The school, she said, was adjudged the best performing school in the last Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Ablekuma West Municipality and the second best school in the Greater Accra Region.

“We have achieved all these feats because of the divine providence of God as well as the support of parents and the hard work of the staff of the school. We trust God to grant us prosperous and fulfilling years to come,” she added.