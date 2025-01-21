Schwab Foundation Recognizes 2025 Awardees for Social Innovation at World Economic Forum

At the 2025 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with the Motsepe Foundation, revealed its newest cohort of awardees, a group of remarkable social innovators working to tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

These 18 leaders represent a diverse cross-section of the global social enterprise community, developing transformative solutions in areas like health, education, environmental sustainability, and economic development.

The Schwab Foundation has long been a leading advocate for social entrepreneurship, championing those who leverage innovative, market-based approaches to drive systemic change. The 2025 awardees reflect the urgency of this mission, as they work across a range of sectors to make tangible impacts on communities worldwide. From addressing health disparities in the United States and Zambia to fighting deforestation in Central and West Africa, these entrepreneurs are not only addressing critical global issues but also contributing to the global shift towards sustainability and inclusivity.

Hilde Schwab, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Schwab Foundation, took the opportunity to highlight the exceptional nature of this year’s recipients. “It is a great privilege to introduce the 2025 Schwab Foundation Awardees,” she stated. “Their extraordinary achievements reflect the broader community of social entrepreneurs and innovators who are committed to fighting inequality and preserving natural ecosystems.”

The global significance of social entrepreneurship continues to grow, with the sector now encompassing over 10 million enterprises, creating more than 200 million jobs worldwide. As highlighted in a 2025 report by the Schwab Foundation’s Global Alliance for Social Entrepreneurship, these organizations generate a combined $2 trillion annually while spearheading advancements in green and digital transitions. However, despite this substantial economic contribution, social enterprises face a daunting $1.1 trillion funding gap, a challenge that underscores the need for more robust support and resources to scale their impact.

François Bonnici, Director of the Schwab Foundation, pointed out the urgent need for solutions in today’s world. “Our world is grappling with instability, polarization, and unpredictable climate events,” he said. “This transformation, while offering economic opportunities, also risks exacerbating existing inequalities. Social entrepreneurs are essential in addressing these challenges.”

Among the 2025 awardees, individuals such as Cecilia Corral, Co-Founder of CareMessage, and Christina Mawuse Gyisun, Co-Founder of Sommalife, stand out for their groundbreaking efforts to address healthcare disparities and empower marginalized communities. Corral’s organization is dedicated to improving patient engagement for low-income populations in the U.S., while Gyisun’s work focuses on empowering women smallholder shea nut farmers in West Africa, ensuring they gain access to better economic opportunities.

Other notable awardees include Muzalema Mwanza, founder of Safe Motherhood Alliance in Zambia, who is working to provide equitable maternal healthcare across sub-Saharan Africa, and Valmir Ortega, the founder of Belterra Agroflorestas, who is using agroforestry to restore degraded lands in Brazil. These entrepreneurs represent a powerful wave of change that is challenging the status quo and offering innovative alternatives to entrenched global problems.

The public sector has also played a significant role in this year’s awards, with leaders like Islam Alijaj, founder of Tatkraft, and Trinh Thi Huong, Deputy Director-General of Vietnam’s Agency for Enterprise Development, recognized for their efforts to create more inclusive, sustainable public policies. Alijaj, a disability activist and Swiss politician, is dedicated to enabling people with disabilities to lead independent lives and actively shape society. Huong, with more than 20 years of policy-making experience, is focused on supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises in Vietnam to thrive.

The Schwab Foundation’s corporate social innovators are equally impactful, including figures like Caitlyn Chen, Vice-President at Tencent, who is using technology to address social and environmental challenges, and Dr. Eric Cioè-Peña, the founder of the Center for Global Health at Northwell Health, whose research focuses on tackling global health inequities.

One of the most compelling aspects of the 2025 awardees is the collective approach taken by several recipients to tackle complex, interconnected issues. For example, Ved Arya, director of the Buddha Institute, is leading a coalition of 98 grassroots organizations across India to address the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable communities. Similarly, Abraham Baffoe of the Africa Sustainable Commodities Initiative is bringing together governments, companies, and local communities across Central and West Africa to produce commodities like cocoa and palm oil in ways that protect forests and improve smallholder livelihoods.

The diverse and innovative approaches taken by the Schwab Foundation’s 2025 awardees demonstrate the growing importance of social entrepreneurship in a rapidly changing world. As these leaders continue to scale their work, the hope is that their efforts will serve as a model for others seeking to make a positive impact in their communities.

This year’s cohort underscores the importance of collaboration, creativity, and boldness in addressing the complex global challenges of our time. And as the Schwab Foundation prepares for the future, it is clear that the 2025 awardees are not just leading the way—they are inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs and changemakers who will continue to drive progress toward a more equitable and sustainable world.