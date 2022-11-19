Science and technology teachers urged to simplify technical jargons

Ghanaian science and technology teachers have been urged to simplify technical jargons to make it easier for students to understand and apply what they are taught.

The advice was given at a workshop on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) with the theme, “Everyday STEM in Everyday Language” and hosted by the All Nations University in Koforidua.

Participants were taken through several topics, including how data and internet communication work, how mobile phone communication works, how LED display screens work, how touch screens work, how digital communication works, how a pen drive stores data, and what kilobytes, megabytes, and gigabytes mean.

Mr Ernest Teye Matey, a resource person and one of the developers of Ghana’s first satellite in space, launched from the International Space Station in July 2017 by All Nations University, said it was necessary to explain a technical language of technology in a simple language.

He noted that breaking down technical jargon into simple language would help learners communicate and relate better, even before taking them to the laboratory for simulation and practical sessions.

He said All Nations University had several laboratories, and one of the labs was the space system technology lab where the GhanaSat-1 was developed.

“It is not only a space system; we also incubate other technologies and innovations in the laboratories, and we are preparing our students with innovative knowledge,” he added.

The university was founded in October 2002 and is now celebrating its 20th anniversary. The STEM workshop was one of several activities planned to commemorate the milestone, which is on the theme, “Celebrating 20 years of quality and innovative higher education in Ghana.”

Mr Billy James Dega, co-founder of SEEDA Afrique, explained the significance of career fairs as one of the events that drive students’ ambition to prepare appropriately for their live careers.

“A lot of careers are changing; the work is no longer in the offices,” he explained, adding, “currently, the jobs are in more of the information sector: how to gather information, make meaning out of that information, and then sell that information to get money.”

Mr Dega urged students to be problem solvers because the world was looking for problem solvers rather than people who would talk about society’s existing problems.