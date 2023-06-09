Scienlabs Technologies: A new outlook in the fight against cyber fraud

The ecosystem has seen business and technology evolve at a very great pace. Along with the evolution of technology, business etc comes growth and opportunity to misuse the growth.

Scammers have been active since long and with technology evolving, the scammers have

evolved themselves. The #stoptheairtimeloot campaign brought an awareness to the common man on the struggles that pertain to frauds.

Millions every week are lost to frauds. With digital advertisements at the forefront now, the

scale has become huge. Business owners have tried best to get solutions in place to lessen

or eradicate these fraudulent activities but again- this has impacted business and growth in a BIG manner

The major victims of these frauds are advertisers who pay to reach out to the masses to either build a brand, promote a product, send out a message etc… Scammers have found an easy way to tweak these spends to their benefit. At the end of it all, it’s a cost that the end user has to pay

Scammers have found Direct Carrier Billing to be the easiest to manipulate- Scienlabs has

taken it upon itself to build a platform and services that would assist business owners like

mobile operators, Advertisers etc to combat this challenge. This will relate to better business and growth.

In the battle against online fraud, a new champion emerges: Scienlabs Technologies. Since

its establishment in 2018, Scienlabs has carved out a unique space in Information Security,

Mobile Technology, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company’s proprietary AI and Genetic Algorithm suggest an innovative, proactive approach to tackling complex online fraud issues.

Scienlabs brings to the table two intriguing solutions: FraudAvoid and WebPatrol.

FraudAvoid is Scienlabs’ bid to mitigate the ongoing issue of airtime fraud, a significant

concern for many telecom service providers. This tool resembles Google’s Invisible Captcha

in function but offers an extended feature set, allowing telcos a variety of configuration options to customise their security measures.

On the other hand, WebPatrol is Scienlabs’ comprehensive service dedicated to monitoring

ads across various channels and ad networks. This vigilant solution aims to spot and eliminate misleading or fraudulent content, thus promising a safer advertising environment for consumers.

How is it the best?

❖ Latency (in ms) – 30ms – the lowest latency by far in the available solutions by others

❖ Ease of Use – the easiest self-service portal built in

❖ Integration Time – the lowest integration time required to get UP AND RUNNING

❖ SDK Support – Makes it the fastest to implement and easiest

❖ Scalability – Auto Scalable -with no stress

❖ Customizability – Customise it the way you need

❖ Technical Support – We are always there for you

❖ Fraud Detection Accuracy – By far the best in the industry

❖ User’s Behaviour Analysis – Helps you grow your business – no other solution does give you this

❖ Video Replay – Now you have evidence – does anyone else give you?

❖ Heatmap – For better judgement and improvement of your product/business

❖ AI-based Suggestions to Improve KPI

❖ The best and newest technology for self-evolution

More features??

➢ Auto-Subscription Detection: This feature identifies and prevents unauthorised

automatic payments that are billed to the user without their explicit consent.

➢ Unclear Information Detection: This functionality flags any ads or pages that do not

clearly present essential information such as the service name, logo, or service description, thereby protecting the user from potential misunderstanding or deception.

➢ Misleading Flow/Banner Detection: This feature is designed to identify banners or information flow that could potentially mislead or provide an incorrect impression to the consumer, ensuring transparency and honesty in ad content.

➢ Content Locking Detection: This component helps in identifying and preventing situations where a user is deceived into subscribing to a Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) service under the false pretence of gaining free access to certain content.

➢ Brand Passing Off Detection: This feature is essential in identifying instances where

well-known brands are impersonated, safeguarding users from fraudulent schemes that exploit trusted brand identities.

➢ Technical Issue Detection: This feature monitors and reports any technical issues with the service, such as a payment page not loading, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free user experience.

➢ Subscription Requirement Detection: This functionality identifies if a subscription is

compulsory for accessing a service or content, helping users understand their commitments before proceeding with any form of payment.

One aspect that stands out about Scienlabs is their strategic approach to market competition. Drawing from independent data and studies, Scienlabs appears to stay abreast of market trends and competitor movements, keeping them agile in the ever-evolving digital sphere.

Integrity of Data Analysis

In our unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity, we have undertaken every possible

measure to ensure the accuracy and relevancy of the data utilised in this report. Sourced from an independent market research firm that specialises in cybersecurity and telecom sectors, our data is comprehensive, unbiased, and reflective of current market trends.

However, while every effort has been made to validate and cross-check this information

against multiple sources, and despite having sought insights from industry experts to further enhance its credibility, it is crucial to note that we do not guarantee the absolute accuracy of this data.

Our commitment to transparency invites readers to independently verify the information

presented. The rapidly evolving nature of the cybersecurity industry can sometimes result in the emergence of new data and trends that may not be reflected in our report.

What we assure you is that we have exercised due diligence in fact-checking and presenting the most recent and accurate information available to us at the time of publishing. Our principal aim is to provide our readers with a comprehensive, informed and balanced perspective, upholding the trust they place in our reporting.

Ghana Expansion: A Strategic Move

In a noteworthy development, Scienlabs has announced its entrance into the Ghanaian

market. This expansion signals Scienlabs’ intent to foster robust connections within the African region, contributing to the area’s digital advancement.

As an external observer, one can perceive Scienlabs Technologies as more than a tech

company. It is a team of innovators striving to improve digital security and connectivity

worldwide. Given their ambitious initiatives and innovative products, the road ahead appears promising for this cybersecurity trailblazer.