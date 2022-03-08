Scientists across the world discuss conservation in South Africa

Scientists, researchers and protected area managers from different parts of the world are meeting in South Africa’s Kruger National Park on Monday for the 19th Savanna Science Network Meeting to exchange ideas of conservation, said the park’s spokesperson Isaac Phaahla.

Phaahla said there are 155 delegates representing 60 different scientific and conservation organizations from 14 countries and regions with some attending the conference through YouTube.

“The close interactions between academics and park authorities facilitated by this meeting are key to promoting pro-active evidence-based decision-making and directing research to address priority conservation management needs. The meeting has always valued capacity building, and as such students share the platform with world-renowned savanna scientists from across the globe,” said Phaahla.

He explained that there would be 101 platform presentations and 18 poster presentations during the 4-day meeting. The topics would include cultural heritage, tourism, social media, environmental management and policy as well as technology.

“The conference format allows for dialogue and discussion on ecological science and conservation matters, both formally and informally in a spectacular venue, shaping our collective understanding and seeding future research collaborations and projects to fill key knowledge gaps,” he said. Enditem