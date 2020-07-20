Chinese scientists have developed a novel membrane-producing technology for capturing and separating carbon dioxide (CO2).

Published in the journal Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology, the study promises to help mitigate the greenhouse effect caused by carbon emissions.

Membrane separation, a new technology for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, means to separate CO2 with the help of membrane materials. It is energy efficient and easy to use, according to the study.

Scientists from Tianjin University settled some technological bottlenecks and tested a variety of solvents to find a new solution for producing membrane materials that are more efficient in gas separation.

The CO2 separation performance of the mixed matrix membrane, produced by the new technology, is close to the theoretical upper limit of such membrane materials.

“We hope this technology will help coal-fired power plants and chemical enterprises reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Li Run, one of the authors of the study. Enditem

Advertisements