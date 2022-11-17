Scientists Rebellion Mobilisation Malawi, Demonstrate to Demand the Global North to Contemplate Africa Special Needs

As the World leaders are at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt to discus and take action so as to limit the global temperature rise caused by human activities, threatening every form of life on earth, the Scientists Rebellion Mobilisation Malawi peacefully took to the streets scientists and researchers in solidarity action, with other global group of scientists, researchers, academicians and environmentalists who are at COP27, demanding that the rich nations should consider Africa special needs to finance loss and damage caused to the environment by emission of gasses.

Scientists Rebellion Mobilisation Malawi, the National Coordinator -Mphatso Mkumpha was speaking in Lilongwe, Malawi when submitting a petition on Tuesday as a Parallel Action to COP27 so as to bring to the attention of His Excellency President of a Republic of Malawi Dr. Lazarus MacCathy Chakwela through Lilongwe District Commissioner and the Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, demanding the global north to start paying for the environmental damages caused by the emissions of gasses.

Scientists Rebellion Mobilisation Malawi, the National Coordinator -Mphatso Mkumpha said, “It is high time for the countries that started the emissions of gasses and industrialisation that cause the environmental damage to consider paying the affected poor countries.”

Mkumpha said that, the Scientists Rebellion Mobilisation Malawi will follow up from the officials who represented Malawi to COP27 at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.

When receiving the petition, the representative from Lilongwe District Council, Charles Mhone said, “Iam very to see the energies of young men and women and their scientists, they mobilized themselves for a just cause, for positive cause. And that’s what we expect, if you can mobilise yourselves, especially for the climate change. You know climate, whatever is happening today, may not affect us now, but the future generation to come.”

According to a petition signed by more than 70 global scientists says, “We are a global group of scientists, researchers, academicians and environmentalist fighting for climate justice and promoting inclusion of scientific measures in dealing with climate crisis. We therefore ask your government to hold productive negotiations with the most emitters to Finance the Global at the ongoing COP27 at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.”

A global group of Scientists noted with gratitude, the remarks made at UNFCCC COP 27 Sharm El Sheikh Egypt, calling global north to pay Least Developed Countries (LDCs) including Malawi for Loss and damage during Cyclone Ana, Gombe and Dumako.

“We therefore want to urge the Ministers and other Government officials to push in the negotiations for the climate finance, since COP27 is already labelled as a failed COP, Rich Nations are failing to give us the Money,” A global group of scientists desired.

Forty years after the first climate summit in Geneva in 1979, 11,000 scientists published a manifesto in 2019 to clearly warn humanity of any catastrophic threat and to “tell it like it is. Almost three years later, and in a global context highly unfavorable to emergency climate action, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has proclaimed that humanity is facing collective suicide.

“The response of scientists the world over must be decisive. How do we honor the public’s growing trust in our expert community in the face of looming catastrophes of climate and ecological breakdown? It is simple: academics must share with the public what they share with each other about the world’s response to climate change and biodiversity loss,” A global group of Scientists observed.

A global group of Scientists observed counselled that, the Paris Agreements goal of restricting global average temperature rise to below 1.5°C is a case in point. Senior academics accept there is no plausible pathway to 1.5°C. This requires global emissions to peak before 2025 and be reduced by 43% by 2030. The majority thought the world is heading towards a catastrophic 3°C of warming by the end of the century.

“Continuing to say publicly 1.5°C is still alive is no longer defensible, yet politicians, leading academics and the environmental movement persist in doing so. In response, polluting industries and policymakers are inadvertently being encouraged to resist rapid decarbonization,” A global group of Scientists said.

A global group of Scientists realised that the academics must act, as signees to this letter, they compassionately call upon the community of scientists working across all aspects of climate change to make a clear public statement at the on-going COP27, consisting of the following: First, make clear the inevitability of missing the 1.5°C goal as laid out by the IPCC in its latest assessment.

“Second, set out the challenge of restricting temperature rise to well below 2°C (in line with 2015 Paris Agreement) using the most conservative assumptions about the potential of negative emissions technologies. This is to reflect scientific uncertainty on the subject and to show the public the enormity of reducing carbon emissions in line with scientific findings” A global group of Scientists noted.

A global group of Scientists said, “Finally and in direct response to the above, call for the three pillars of climate policy – mitigation, adaptation, and compensation (i.e. loss & damage) – to be effective.”

Unless the rich nations walk the talk about treating that are still unmet pledges to deliver $100 billion per annum to help poorer countries to cope with climate change, as a minimum starting point, the COP27 at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt will be just a speech making at a global pedestal.