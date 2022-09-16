SCO Stands for Keeping Outer Space Weapons-Free – Declaration

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states strive to keep outer space free of weapons of any kind, according to a declaration adopted during the SCO summit in Samarkand on Friday.

“The member states advocate the preservation of outer space free of weapons of any kind and state the importance of strict compliance with the current legal regime providing exclusively for the peaceful use of outer space,” the declaration said.

The SCO member countries called for concluding an international, legally binding agreement that would strengthen transparency and provide reliable guarantees of preventing an arms race, as well as non-deployment of weapons in outer space first, according to the declaration.

The SCO summit is wrapping up after two days of talks held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand. The event was attended by leaders of SCO member states, observer states and several invited guests.