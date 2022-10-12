Sconzy goes solo on new inspirational single ‘Mama’

Stonebwoy protégé, Sconzy is back with some new music this week – his second of the year, and it’s next-level! ‘Mama’ is out now for streaming/downloading here: https://ditto.fm/mama-sconzy

With his Empress Afi-assisted debut, ‘Bad Gyal’ still lingering in our minds almost a year on, the effervescent Afro-Dancehall youngster is finally out with his next, ‘Mama’ – an inspirational solo entry that sees him bring a burst of energy to fans in a flavor of patois and Ewe.

Best described as a prayer from the heart, ‘Mama’ is a projection of Sconzy’s faith in God and his mother’s prayers in delivering him from the plans of his enemies – one he admits to being too blind to see – to come to pass. It’s a tried and tested formula that comes off as invigorating and yields a highly spiritual experience for listeners. ”Mama is a reminder to the youth that we need the prayers of our mothers and God’s perfect grace every day”, Sconzy shared in a statement with Elite PR. “I hope they jam to it every morning”.

Born Gershon Gadah, Sconzy had his first taste of fame in Season 10 of Talented Kids where he finished as the show’s third runner-up. It has been a life-changing experience for the TV-star-now-turned-musician since then. He is currently signed to The Justice Experience Entertainment and continues to develop under the magnificence of award-winning Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.