Sconzy’s searing debut ‘Bad Gyal’ is out now

Following his sensational run to third place on Season 10 of TV3 Talented Kids back in 2019, promising Reggae/Afro-dancehall artist, Gershon Gadah aka Sconzy makes a lasting first impression with his eagerly awaited debut and the sky is truly the limit. Stream or download Sconzy’s ‘Bad Gyal’ across all major digital platforms

Talented newcomer, Sconzy unveils his first commercial single today, complete with an absorbing ambience and a feature from American-Ghanaian artist, Empress Afi. Dubbed ‘Bad Gyal’, the new Afro-dancehall song is big on energy and rhythms and is powered by a distinct meld of vocals from the two artists, alongside a narrative that hinges on their searing infatuation for one another.

‘’It’s truly a dream come true to be finally out with my first single under a supportive music label. This is what I’ve always wanted and I’m ready to prove myself to music lovers far and wide. I hope fans enjoy ‘Bad Gyal’. Sconzy to the world’’, the young artist shared.

‘Bad Gyal’ is set to propel The Justice Experience Entertainment signee to full-blown stardom and secure a fan base for the 17-year-old, right in time for his takeover of the Dancehall genre in the years ahead.