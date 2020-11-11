Scores of patrons and staff sustained various degrees of injury from a gas explosion incident at the Ho Mighty Gas Station on Wednesday.

Prompt response by officers of the Ghana National Fire Service, when a distressed call was placed to them at 0510 hours quelled the otherwise danger.

Mr Danie Nibi, Administrator of the Company confirmed to the Ghana News Agency that the accident happened at the LPG filling point at the Mighty gas Station near the Ho Teaching Hospital.

He said the cause of the explosion, which injured staff and customers was restricted to the gas filling point alone due to the safety system put in place by the Company.

He said the injured were receiving treatment and no deaths was recorded. Mr Nibi said the Company was cooperating with all regulatory bodies to ensure a thorough investigation, while expressing sympathy to all injured and the public.

He said the Station was temporarily closed to allow for assessment, repairs and improvements. Mr Amos Dzah, Public Affairs Officer of the Ho Teaching Hospital said 13 males and a female were brought to the facility sustaining different levels of burns and were responding to treatment.

Fire Divisional Officer Grade One, Mr Billy Anaglatey, Deputy Volta Regional Fire Officer of the GNFS said his outfit had a distress call from the station at 0510 hours on Wednesday and responded with dispatch.

He said men of the Service were able to douse the fire and soon activated processes to investigate the cause of the inferno, suspecting a gas leakage in its initial assessment.