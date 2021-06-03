Some adults in Tema have developed the penchant for the use of nose masks for children.

“We prefer children’s nose masks to that of adults as they fit the face well and do not cause any inconvenience”.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency, some residents in Tema, said the adult nose masks were too big and loose on the faces, a situation which caused it mostly to drop to the chin level; “we wanted to stop using nose masks until we tried the children’s ones”.

According to Madam Yaa Mensah who was wearing a kid’s nose masks told the GNA-Tema that the adult nose masks normally dropped to chin and needed with intermittent adjustment.

Madam Abena Martha Mensah, a trader at the community one market said, the adult nosemasks was sold at GHC 8.00 and the children nosemasks was GHC15.00.

She said the demand for kids masks had contributed to the higher prices as compared to the adult ones.

Madam Mensah said, most of the kid’s masks came with designs which the adult used for fashion.

She urged the public not to desist from wearing the nose masks as the coronavirus was still in existence and anytime they sneezed the droplets spread the virus.