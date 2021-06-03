Some adults in Tema have developed the penchant for the use of nose masks for children.

“We prefer children’s nose masks to that of adults as they fit the face well and do not cause any inconvenience”.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency, some residents in Tema, said the adult nose masks were too big and loose on the faces, a situation which caused it mostly to drop to the chin level; “we wanted to stop using nose masks until we tried the children’s ones”.

According to Madam Yaa Mensah who was wearing a kid’s nose masks told the GNA-Tema that the adult nose masks normally dropped to chin and needed with intermittent adjustment.

Madam Abena Martha Mensah, a trader at the community one market said, the adult nosemasks was sold at GHC 8.00 and the children nosemasks was GHC15.00.

She said the demand for kids masks had contributed to the higher prices as compared to the adult ones.
Madam Mensah said, most of the kid’s masks came with designs which the adult used for fashion.

She urged the public not to desist from wearing the nose masks as the coronavirus was still in existence and anytime they sneezed the droplets spread the virus.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleProfessionals, experts inspire youth
Next articleDon’t generate controversies and confusion about population census – MCE
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here