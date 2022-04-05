Scores Of Armed Robbers Grabbed; 2 Shot Dead In March

The Police, in the month of March, arrested twenty-eight armed robbery suspects in an operation which saw two other suspects shot to death.

The arrests were made on the back of sustained, intelligence-led operations conducted across the country in the month of March 2022.

A news brief from the Police said the suspects who were being prosecuted in various courts include: Zakaria Gomna, Ayenduo Sule, Ahmed Abubaku, Emmanuel Frimpong, Attah Panin, Seth Frimpong, Stephen Arthur, Awudu Yusifu, Selasi Agorsor, Musah Inusah, Kofi Aszilevi Atta Essau and Kassim Mohammed.

The others are Kwaku Okyere, Collins Atobia , Prince Tei Larbi, Prosper Beesi, Francis Mensah, Salifu Illiasu, Yahaya Zakaria, Omar Abubakar, Amadu Osmanu, Aliu Mohamadu, Evans Akolgo, Abotitogum Agonga Joseph, Sophia Johnson, Umaru Garage and Abuchy Abu.

It commended all the Police commands and the special anti-robbery task forces that participated in the operations.

The brief expressed gratitude to the communities that assisted the Police in the anti-armed robbery operations.

It assured Ghanaians that the Police shall continue with the fight against robbery and all other crimes to ensure a safer and secure environment for all.

“We therefore seek your continued help and support in this fight, for we are very much aware that we achieve more when we work together,” the brief said.