Scores of travellers were kidnapped by gunmen early Thursday along an expressway between Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, and the north-central city of Kaduna, security sources said Friday.
The incident came less than a week after gunmen killed a lawyer and abducted the wife and his son along the same road.
A police source told Xinhua that the incident Thursday occurred near Katari, a village in Kagarko local government area in Kaduna state.
Authorities have yet to officially confirm the incident.
