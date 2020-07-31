Scores of travellers were kidnapped by gunmen early Thursday along an expressway between Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, and the north-central city of Kaduna, security sources said Friday.

The incident came less than a week after gunmen killed a lawyer and abducted the wife and his son along the same road.

A police source told Xinhua that the incident Thursday occurred near Katari, a village in Kagarko local government area in Kaduna state.

Authorities have yet to officially confirm the incident.

