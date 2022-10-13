Scoring against GAP Academy is a morale booster – Hearts Assistant coach

David Ocloo, the Assistant Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, says their 6-0 drubbing of Division Two side GAP Academy will give his side confidence ahead of Sunday’s clash against Real Bamako of Mali in the second leg of the Confederations Cup Competition at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Samuel Inkoom, Fatawu Mohammed, and Isaac Mensah were among the scorers of the friendly encounter played at Pobiman Training Facility on Wednesday.

Hearts face a stern task to overturn a three-goal deficit against their Malian counterparts in the second leg encounter of the CAF Confederation Cup.

During an interaction with the media after their win, Coach Ocloo lauded positive mindset of the players ahead of Sunday’s clash and was hopeful of overturning the results.

“The game today would serve as a morale booster, especially after scoring six unanswered goals, something we have not done for a while.

“So we are fully prepared for the match on Sunday. It was a hard defeat for us last Saturday, but since they scored three, we can also do the same and even more,” he said.

Coach Ocloo added that his team would use an attacking strategy to score more goals in the game.

He urged the supporters to turn out for Sunday’s clash as they would not be disappointed.