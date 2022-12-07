Scott Evans out with visuals for latest single ‘Best Side’

Scott Evans continues to affirm his position in the music scene with new visuals for his latest single, ‘Best Side’.

On the Afrobeat-Amapiano-inspired Gospel single, the Tema-based urban Gospel artist alternates between English and Yoruba languages, inspiring listeners to be at peace with their maker (GOD). The Cubiq Films directed and developed visual element adds more emotion to the mix, with Scott Evans looking calm while performing the lyrics of the song.

‘Best Side’ is the latest in a string of singles from Scott Evans, who gained mainstream recognition about a year ago on the back of his hit single ‘Ma Pe Ke’. The song, which was released in November 2021 and has over 1 million YouTube streams, broke into multiple charts, both local and international and became one of Ghana’s biggest urban Gospel songs in the year under review.

Scott Evans has earned the accolade as one of Ghana’s most influential urban Gospel singer. He describes his sound as “Afro-Gospel”; a style which incorporates elements of African music and Jazz, Soul and Funk to preach the Gospel. Noted for his distinct visual identity and production, he continues to appeal to millennials, GEN Zs and the most reserved music consumers.

Last month, he performed at the New Wine Concert by Ghanaian Gospel singer MOGmusic. His appearance at the event came just 24 hours after he headlined the 2022 edition of the Ghana Music Awards in the UK. Scott was lauded as one of the best performers on the nights after delivering his new single, ‘Best Side’ and a more energized rendition of ‘Ma Pe Ke’.