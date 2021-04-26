Financial independence requires planning, diligence, hard work, and commitment. Many people dream of achieving financial freedom to improve their lives and gain more control over where they are going. While it may look different for everyone depending on their goals, the nature of financial independence will always remain the same – the ability to call the shots in your own life. Entrepreneur Scotty Huss has achieved immense success at the young age of 23, and he explains why it is essential to be financially independent.

A​ transformation specialist coach, Scotty works with clients who are eager to break the chains of control and launch the businesses of their dreams. Whether it is debt, or living paycheck-to-paycheck, he eliminates the barriers to success, and ultimately creates financially independent lives for his clients through his expertise and experiences.

“​Transformation is all about the power of believing and translating that into leadership,” explains Scotty. “Once you believe you can do it, everything changes, including your financial situation.” To Scotty, financial independence is essential because it means no one can tell you how to live your life. With multiple income streams coming in from scaled businesses, truly financially independent people can make the right choices regarding where and how they want to live their life.

“​Human beings weren’t made to be chained to a desk,” states Scotty. “Financial independence allows you to optimize and innovate, all the while creating something of significant value. It’s a much better strategy in the long run.” The key to financial independence is utilizing your time wisely to multiply your money and decrease your risk.

W​hile taking the leap to financial independence can seem scary, it’s a more solid investment in your future. Scotty explains further, “Because financial independence eliminates the need to exchange your time for money, it provides a sense of security that no matter what you are doing, you will be pulling in a paycheck.” Scotty believes that financial independence is essential in this ever-changing world and is prompting countless others to take the first step.