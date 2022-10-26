Scouts and Guides Fellowship- Ghana Supports  New Horizon Special School

The Scouts and Guides Fellowship- Ghana has embarked on another benevolence exercise by donating some assorted items to New Horizon Special School, in Accra.

The items donated included, drinks, fruits, bags of water, sanitary products, and among others.

The Vice President, Mr. Seth Mensah Wutsika, who delivered the items on behalf of the President of the Scout and Guide Fellowship of Ghana, Mr. Prosper Bani, stated that the donation was made to commemorate the Fellowship’s founding day, which is 25th October.

According to him, every October 25th, they donate to the vulnerable in the country; adding that such charitable activities also form part of the Fellowship’s Corporate Social Responsibility in giving back to society.

He stated that as part of the anniversary, they will also pay a visit to Dzorwulu Special School and donate some items to them.

Stressing that, the organization will continue empowering young people in diverse ways to enable them to contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

The Scouts and Guides Fellowship- Ghana has embarked on several other similar initiatives to support communities and the vulnerable in Ghana since it started operations because of its strong belief in bettering the lives of Ghanaians.

The Deputy Principal of (Workshop) at New Horizon Special School Madam Mariama Obeng who received the items on behalf of the school thanked the fellowship for its kind gesture, admitting that it will put smiles on the faces of the students.

However, the Deputy Principal expressed worry about the manner in which the public regards Persons With Disabilities.

This she said, disabled people in Ghana continue to experience various forms of discrimination and social exclusion. “Let’s rather treat them with love and respect as fellow humans,” she pleaded.

She also seized the opportunity to appeal to other benevolent organisations, corporate bodies, and institutions to emulate the example of the Association and support a worthy cause.

The Fellowship is an organization which works with the principle of scouting and its members are made up of older scouts and guides who are committed to supporting younger scouts and guides through joint activities, partnerships, and collaboration to strengthen the principles of scouting.

The Fellowship in Ghana is associated with over a hundred other national fellowships in Asia, Latin America Africa, and Europe with the headquarters located in Brussels.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzoko/newsghana.com.gh