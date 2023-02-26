Scrabble Tournament To Mark President’s Birthday

The Scrabble Association of Ghana (SCAG) is organizing a special competition to mark the 50th birthday of their president, Mr. Haruna Adamu on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

The event takes place at GPS Number: GL-107-1223.

There are amazing and fantastic prizes at stake for the first five places, best female player and highest placed player.

According to the SCAG, the format is nine games for Singles Category.

The dress code for all participants and guests is White.

Mr. Haruna Adamu has been advocating for schools and colleges, as well as tertiary institutions to embrace Scrabble to encourage students to know more about the game which has many opportunities for the youth.

He said apart from travelling to other countries to player, the games sharpens the brain and makes players smart.