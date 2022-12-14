Scrap collector jailed for unlawful entry and stealing

Bright Asare, a scrap collector was on Wednesday jailed five years in hard labour (IHL) by a Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region for unlawful entry and stealing of vehicle parts.

The stolen parts included one back axle, one front shock absorber and one rim valued at GhC1,900.00, and belonged to one Frank Kumi, the complainant and a driver by profession.

Asare, aged 20 and an ex-convict pleaded guilty but the Court presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey rejected the plea and accordingly convicted him on that.

Police Inspector (P/Inspt.) Emmanuel Asare told the Court that both the complainant and convict are natives and residents of Dormaa-Ahenkro, saying at about 1130 hours on Thursday, December 01, the complainant reported the incident to the Police at Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He said complainant detected at about 0500 hours that a thief had entered his house situated at SS, a suburb of Dormaa-Ahenkro and stolen the above-listed items.

P/Inspt. Asare said investigations revealed about 1530 hours on Tuesday, November 29, the convict who had been convicted before on similar offence, entered complainant’s house to beg for food from his wife.

The Prosecutor said complainant’s wife therefore gave convict a tuber of yam and some ingredients to go and prepare a meal to eat.

He said at about 0440 hours on December 01, the convict hired a tricycle to convey the items to a location at Dormaa-Ahenkro town centre, saying on reaching the Dormaa-Ahenkro main traffic light about 0515 hours, the rider hinted a Police patrol team stationed around the place that convict was suspected to have stolen those items.

P/Inspt. Asare added the Police therefore arrested convict and retained him and the item as exhibits for investigation.

He stated during interrogations, convict led the Police to the scene to demonstrate how he climbed the fence wall of the complainant’s house to steal the items, saying after investigations he was charged and brought before the Court.