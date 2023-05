Scrap Medical Cost Of Violent Abused Cases – Yahaya Alhassan

The founder of the Humanity Magazine, Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, has appealed to the President of Ghana ,Nana Akufo Addo to scrap the medical cost of violent abused cases.

Speaking in a press briefing in Accra, Mr. Alhassan said, Ghana is currently reeling and trending on the prevalent cases of domestic violence.

He further said, the pain and financial difficulties of paying for the cost of medical diagnosis at a public hospital, charged by a public medical officer before issuing a report for a visible impaired victim prevents the assaulted from pursuing justice.

“Victim’s are required to pay at least an amount of 400 Cedis, excluding transportations, to have their medical forms signed as a step for Ghana police to arrest the culprit.The inability to incur such a ridiculous cost at distress time, forced victims to leave their agony to God,and this unfortunate development is very common in Ghana”.

“It’s worth noting that in our communities,those beaten or assaulted are mostly from poor background, hence, defenseless and helpless;and therefore, to require such a traumatized person to cough such an amount, it’s clear denial of the patient’s rights to pursue for fairness”, he stressed.

Mr. Alhassan said, the group believes the rights for the vulnerable is a cause closer to the heart of the President, and therefore, appealed to President Akufo Addo’s focal and vocal action for the protection of the weak.

He also urged on other civil societies, diplomatic missions, and stakeholders to join hands for making a cost-free process for justice to prevail.

In a related development, the Humanity organization together with Madinatu Latokpa and Rafiatu Latokpa assisted for the medical cost of 16year old Kande Firdaus Iddrisu with her 6month old who was assaulted by Baba Alhaji at Mamobi in Accra.

Mr. Alhassan said, the medical cost and arrangement for his arrest at Nima Police division would have been difficult if not for the assistance of the organization, despite the glaring injuries of the victim .

Photo: Ms. Chris Carlisle, Director of international narcotics and law enforcement affairs,USA Embassy-Accra: An advocate for the vulnerable protection. Photo:Ms.Madinatu Latokpa,with the victim’s 6month-old baby at the police station. Photo: Kande Firdaus Iddrisu,after medical treatment.