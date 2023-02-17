Screen periodically to keep diseases at bay

Dr Dzifa Dermanya, the Medical Superintendent of Entrance University Hospital (EUH) at Okpoi Gonno in Accra, has advised Ghanaians to go for medical screening periodically to ensure good health and keep diseases at bay.

He noted that early detection or diagnosis of a disease could aid in its proper treatment, thereby saving the life of a patient.

“If diagnosed at an early stage some diseases can be cured fully, or disease state can be reversed.”

Dr Dermanya said this when the hospital held a free Valentine’s Day Health Screening in Accra.

It sought to provide safe and proper healthcare services to the people in the community and its environs to improve their health and bring them joy.

The people were screened for hepatitis ‘B’, sickling, malaria, hypertension and eye defects, among others.

Dr Dermanya called on Ghanaians to avoid self-medication and seek proper medical care at health centres to prevent complications.

Mr Emil Opeku, the Administrator of the hospital, said the free screening formed part of the facility’s corporate social responsibility (CSR).

He said as part of the CSR, it was offering 50 per cent discount on scan and other services throughout the month of February.

Services offered there include general consultation, antenatal and postnatal, laboratory, pharmacy, ambulance services and corporate clinic.

“Entrance University Hospital remains a premium healthcare facility that provides critical health care to all clients,” Mr Opeku said.