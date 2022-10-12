Screw Face And The Magic Man To Feature On Fight Night 15

Entertainment and sporting fireworks will return to the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, October 15, 2022 when the De-luxy Professional Boxing League Fight Night 15 take place.

Featuring on the entertainment space is popular musician Screw Face, who is returning to the ring by popular request after he gave out an exciting show in his first appearance.

Also on the bill on the boxing league is newly signed John Quaye aka The Magic Man of the James Town Boxing Gym.

The other gyms who will be represented have also promised to put up amazing performance.

Currently Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation leads the competition, while Wisdom Gym is at the bottom.

The De-luxy Professional Boxing League is organized by Imax Media Promotions with support from the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and sponsored by companies and products including; Imax Electronics, Max Buy, Techno, De-luxy Paint and Renault. TT Brothers and Eddys Pizza also support the show which is now the biggest attended sporting event in Ghana.

The event is telecasted live every fortnight on Max TV.

Meanwhile the President of the GBA, Mr. Abraham Neequaye has warned hooligans to stay away from the Bukom Boxing Arena on Fight Nights as they want an incident free and enjoyable event.

He has disclosed that security would be intensified at the venue to ensure safety of patrons, guests and boxing fans.

By Sammy Heywood Okine