Ghanaian musician Scrip T out with a potential banger with visuals titled Fupa; directed by Prymo Pryme.

After a long hiatus from the music scene to perform his civic duty as a frontline worker in this pandemic, the Gimme Joy Crooner comes off with another sweet Afrobeat for fans and music lovers across the globe.

Produced by Perez Beatz, the mid-tempo song tends to do the talking for the Scrip T as He woos his way into his lover’s heart.

The tune is accompanied with a very colorful video showing the singer and his lady friend having a nice time together as lovers will always do.

Mixing and Mastering of the song was done by Denswag of TubhaniMuzik