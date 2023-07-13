‘Script to Screen’ to empower African filmmakers

The African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank), through its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme, in partnership with The African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) – one of Africa’s largest and most vibrant film festivals, is excited to announce its ‘Script to Screen’ intervention.

This project is a year-long incubator, capacity development and content creation acceleration programme, focused on African filmmakers/producers and writers who are interested in improving their ability to create and deliver quality screen content.

In the course of the programme, participants will be immersed in a ‘Writers Lab’ anchored by accomplished writers who have attained global recognition in the film industry.

The programme will include development residencies, workshops on financial management, business skills, entertainment law and IP and distribution strategies. Participants will also get an opportunity to pitch their projects to international studios and streamers during the programme.

This film industry development initiative reflects one of CANEX’s core pillars aimed at building upstream capacity within the audiovisual value chain, with a view to enhancing the exportability of African film content.

The Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) have become a powerful transformative force in the world today, being among the most rapidly growing sectors in the global economy, in terms of income generation, job creation and export earnings. In this regard, Afreximbank acknowledges the prominent role that some CCI sectors, including the film industry, can play in economic transformation and youth engagement on the continent.

AFRIFF Founder and Festival Director, Ms. Chioma Ude, in expressing her gratitude to partners stated, “Over the years, CANEX has been a critical development partner and collaborator of AFRIFF and continues to be a major pillar of support.

The possibilities that this collaboration enables, continue to build the much-needed structure and capacity in the African creative industry, as well as amplify the collective values shared by AFRIFF and CANEX in promoting greater creative business opportunities on the continent.”

Afreximbank through CANEX, recognizes positive developments and notable strides achieved by AFRIFF in its contributions to the growth of the film industry in Africa, as a launch pad for creative talents to connect to opportunities and realize the endless possibilities as their contemporaries around the world.

The key strategic objectives under the CANEX Programme include: Increasing Africa’s share of global cultural trade flows through trade and investment promotion activities ,deploying specialized financial products to support the CCI ecosystem ,facilitating technical capacity programs that enable export grade production , facilitating market access to high value demand hubs (through partnerships) and advocating for harmonized regulatory reform especially in relation to IP rights and incentives.