Scuderia AlphaTauri and Catawiki launch unprecedented auctions

Scuderia AlphaTauri and Catawiki, the leading online marketplace for special objects, are pleased to announce an unprecedented partnership, offering all fans the opportunity to own a piece of Formula 1 history.

A series of five online auctions will be held this year, accessible to everyone, featuring a record number of over 300 collector’s items carefully selected by Catawiki’s motorsport experts. These include objects from the F1 team’s past and present seasons, alongside those from both the Scuderia Toro Rosso and the Scuderia AlphaTauri era. The objects in auction will include a variety of car parts – such as wheel nuts, flaps, front and rear wings – to drivers’ racing kits, helmets and pit crew overalls, as well as mock-up to actual racing cars, that have been competing in the Formula 1 World Championship.

Through these auctions, Scuderia AlphaTauri and Catawiki aim to bring the exclusive allure of Formula 1 within reach of its fans. Scuderia AlphaTauri has long been a training ground for some of F1’s most celebrated drivers making it a natural gateway into the world of F1. And with over 75,000 objects in auction every week and millions of buyers from across the globe, Catawiki is the ideal partner to find new lucky owners for these incredible objects. The rapid growth and popularity of Formula 1 go hand in hand with a growing market for its collectables. The demand for iconic sports memorabilia has more than doubled on Catawiki since 2019, thanks to the spectacle that is F1 sport which has found its way into more people’s homes across seasons.

The STR11 is the standout from the first online auction; the same car that raced in the 2016 season when Scuderia Toro Rosso scored 63 points thanks to the achievements of its drivers Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat. Jos Pirkner’s painted bull on the engine cover was the first of its kind seen on any F1 livery, which gave the car an artistic and dynamic look.

Fans of Scuderia AlphaTauri’s two current drivers, Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries, and former drivers such as Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly, Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz, are also in for a treat. Their driver kits, both signed and unsigned, are up for bidding, along with Verstappen’s worn 2016 gear.

The first online auction is now open for bidding on Catawiki. Future auctions are set to take place in August, September, November and December this year, and fans can expect online auctions as well as physical events. Catawiki’s logo will be visible on the outside Halo of the Yuki’s and Nyck’s AT04 for the Austrian and Dutch Grand Prix.

Genevieve Tearle, General Manager of Collectables at Catawiki, said: “We are proud to be partnering with Scuderia AlphaTauri and helping to open their archives to F1 fans and Collectors to own a truly iconic piece of racing history. From their role developing world class drivers, to the current talented line up of Yuki and Nyck, the collection that we will be offering together is a truly remarkable piece of motorsport memorabilia.”

“I am pleased to bring F1 collectors closer to the rich history of our team and give them the opportunity to own a piece of our own history,” commented Franz Tost, Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal. “I like to think there will be a piece of either Toro Rosso or Scuderia AlphaTauri on display in our fans’ living rooms, up until one of our racing cars is parked in their garage. With Catawiki we have found the best possible partner to make this possible.”

The first 70 objects are up for auction now and fans can place their bids until July 12th, 2023. Part of the proceeds of the first auction will be donated to the relief aid operation run by the City of Faenza to support those affected by the flooding and heavy rain in May this year. Part of the proceeds of the subsequent auctions will be donated to the not-for-profit foundation Wings for Life, which is dedicated to spinal cord injury research.