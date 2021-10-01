SDA Camping this year is non-residential- Pastor Boakye

Pastor Dr Kwame Kwanin Boakye President for Northern Ghana Union Mission has stated that their camp meetings this year will be non-residential and will not be organised on district basis because of the numbers.

He said the directive was in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure that church members adhered to the protocols.

In a speech read on his behalf during the opening of the Five-Day Yendi District 2021 annual camp meetings in their Church in Yendi, Pastor Boakye said the COVID-19 did not help the church and Ghana as a whole but with God’s help they were living.

He thank God for protecting his Church members and all Ghanaians against COVID-19 and urged them to wear their nose masks, wash their hands with soap, use hand sanitizer, with social distancing.

Touching on Ephesians 6:10-11 says that “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might” 11 and put on the whole armour of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil. He said with prayers and faith Christians could overcome the devil’s temptations.

Pastor Daniel Owusu, the Yendi District Pastor reminded them to set their minds on things that were above and not on earth.

The opening ceremony was used for prayers for peace in northern region and the entire nation.

Some of the SDA churches organising the camp meetings included; Bupei, Damango, Kalipohim, Tamale Hospital Road, Kamina Barracks, Mile Nine, Kaladan Barracks, Kpandai North and South, Tatale, Saboba, Salaga churches amongst others.