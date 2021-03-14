The Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) in Wa has held its maiden induction ceremony for 2,368 fresh students, comprising 154 graduate and 2,214 undergraduate students.

Professor Philip Duku Osei, the Vice-Chancellor admonished the students to exhibit good conduct that would inure to the development of the university.

He said they were working hard to create an outstanding internationally-acclaimed applied research and practically oriented university.

“Again we are looking forward to creating a governance structure that is close to none and we are going to achieve this vision together, we are not going to entertain any laziness”, he added.

He said as part of measures to expand the frontiers of the university, it had introduced new faculties namely; faculties of Social Science and Arts, Information and Communication and Technology (ICT) and Public Policy and Governance and School of Education and Life-Long Learning.

The Vice-Chancellor added that other faculties such as the faculty of Law, and the faculty of Hospitality and Tourism were under consideration by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to be introduced in the university, while the original schools and faculties had been revamped.

Professor Osei acknowledged the infrastructure deficit in the school and said thethey were working to execute all uncompleted projects in the school to help create an enabling environment for teaching and learning to thrive.

“Management remains on course to pursue the president’s promise to bring on-board more projects and resources to make the university a befitting place for effective teaching and learning”, the Vice-Chancellor indicated.

Talking on security, he assured the students of adequate security with the creation of a police post on the campus.

He, however, entreated the students to report any suspicious characters and activities to the appropriate authorities for the necessary actions to be taken to foil any potential security threat.

He also noted that the security agencies including; the police and the fire service had provided the students with security and safety tips, urging them to take those tips very seriously in order to stay safe.

Professor Osei reminded the congregants of the oath they took to be obedient to those in authority throughout their stay in the university saying, “The University will be looking for good conduct, and will not hesitate to sanction any culprit”.

The SDD-UBIDS was established by an Act of Parliament, (Act 1001) in 2019 from the then University for Development Studies (UDS), with its main campus in Wa, Upper West Region.

The matriculating students pledged to exhibit good conduct and to contribute their quota to the development of the university.