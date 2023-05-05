SDK Releases Long Awaited Single ‘Camera Man’

SDK is a Ghanaian content creator and brand influencer who has been one of Ghana’s leading skit and content makers over the years.

He has enjoyed several viral moments with numerous skits and content which have earned him hundreds of thousands of followers and fans with views in the hundreds of millions across all platforms. He has worked with some of the biggest brands in Ghana and around the world.

SDK went viral some two weeks after he released a skit depicting how amapiano songs are made. The skit quickly went viral with people asking for a full song inspired by the skit.

After several calls for the song, SDK has finally released the full-length song titled “Camera Man” produced by Willis Beat. The song is a groovy amapiano song which will not only get you dancing but as he says “take a picture”.

Stream Camera Man is out now on all platforms here https://ffm.to/5xg1gxk