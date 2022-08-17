SDSN Ghana Governing Council to facilitate SDGs goals attainment

An eight-member Governing Council has been constituted by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Ghana to spearhead and promote the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ghana.

The SDSN Ghana is a global organisation working with the United Nations under the Secretary-General to promote the SDGs.

The organisation mobilises global scientific and technological expertise to promote practical problem solving for sustainable development.

The eight-member Governing Council comprised Dr Eugene Owusu, Presidential Advisor on SDGs, Chairperson; Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education; Dr Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, and Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ghana.

The rest are Professor Mawutor Avoke, Vice-Chancellor, University of Education, Winneba; Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, DIrector-General, National Development Planning Commission; Nana Osei-Bonsu, CEO of Private Enterprise Federation, and Dr Seth Ohemeng-Dapaah, Millenium Promise Alliance, Ghana.

Dr Eugene Owusu, Chairperson, SDSN Ghana Governing Council, said they would be leveraging on the knowledge, analytics, and policy capacities of the entire network globally to support their work.

“Essentially, we are going to bring all the knowledge and expertise that exists between the SDG ecosystem as a local network, bring it to bear on the implementation of the goals,” he stressed.

Dr Owusu said Ghana was doing “quite well” on meeting the SDG targets, however, its major challenge was on the environmental goals.

“The indications on the social and economic goals have not been bad except with the recent challenges, but then, we are back on track. Where we have the greatest challenge is on the environmental goals,” he added.

Dr Seth Ohemeng-Dapaah, Chairperson, Steering Committee of SDSN Ghana, said the organisation would be doing a lot of awareness creation and mobilising local and international support to promote the SDGs in the country.

He said they would be focusing on the six priority areas of the SDGs, including education and research, accessible healthcare, sustainable and renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, urban infrastructure and digital transformation.