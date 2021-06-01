Richard Mensah, Coach of Women’s Premier League (WPL), Sea Lions FC blasts Referee Beatrice Bekui for poor officiating in his team’s 0-1 loss to Immigration Ladies FC in match-day 13 of the 2020/21 WPL.

The match played at the Mcdan La Town Park on Sunday saw Immigration Ladies picked their first home win of the season courtesy a late goal from Sylvia Nelson.

Coach Mensah, despite praising his players for an impressive performance, blamed Referee Bekui for the Elmina-based club’s defeat.

Sea Lions’ Alice Sarpong scored a goal in the second half but it was ruled as “no goal” by the centre referee which received displeasure from the visitors.

He told the GNA Sports “I am impressed with my team’s performance despite losing. The players played to my tactics and that alone is commendable. However, we had poor officiating from the referees. We scored a goal and the assistant referee called for a goal but the centre referee disagreed. How is that possible? We could have picked a point from this match”.

He said he was not disappointed in his team adding that “I’m excited with our play and I believe next season we would come back stronger to take our rightful position on the league log.”

The Elmina based club is stuck at the bottom in the Southern Zone with two points after 13 matches.

Sea Lions would host Thunder Queens in the final WPL on Saturday, June 5 in Elmina.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

