Sea-Watch rescue vessel carrying migrants allowed to dock in Italy

Sea-Watch 3, a migrant rescue vessel carrying 257 people picked up in distress at sea, was allowed to enter an Italian port on Friday, while other vessels continue to wait for permission.

The ship, operated by a German migrant charity, is heading for Trapani in Sicily, the organization tweeted.

Those on board are happy and highly relieved that they may soon disembark, it said.

Several other rescue vessels continue to wait for a port, after a series of sea rescues during the past week.

There are 550 people on board the Ocean Viking, a ship run by SOS Mediterranee, and the situation is becoming more difficult, the operator said.

“Pregnant women are getting weaker by the day. Almost all the children are suffering from abdominal pain, vomiting and loss of appetite,” it said.

Around a week ago, the vessels rescued the migrants after several small boats ran into distress in the Mediterranean Sea.