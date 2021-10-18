Sea-Watch rescues more migrants in Mediterranean – ship ‘very full’

The German private organization Sea-Watch has rescued more than 200 people from distress in the Mediterranean Sea within a short period of time.

Early on Monday morning, the crew of the Sea-Watch 3 brought the people from three boats on board, the Berlin-based organization announced via Twitter. The volunteers had already carried out two rescues on Sunday.

After about a day and a total of five operations, more than 320 people were already on board, including many children and young people. The ship is thus very full, a spokeswoman explained when asked.

The migrants and refugees usually set sail from the coasts of Libya or Tunisia with the destination of Europe. They often head for Italy.

On Monday, the ANSA news agency reported that several boats with a total of around 220 people had reached the island of Lampedusa since last night. The Italian island lies between Malta and Tunisia.

The crossing is dangerous. Accidents with fatalities are reported again and again. According to United Nations figures, almost 1,180 migrants were missing or presumed dead in the central Mediterranean this year.