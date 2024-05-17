SEACOP signs MoU with RMU to tackle maritime illicit trafficking

Seaport Cooperation Project(SEACOP) a global organisation with a focus on the fight against maritime illicit trade and associated criminal networks, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with the Regional Maritime University(RMU) in Accra.

The MoU is aimed at partnering with the RMU, a reputable regional maritime education and training institute to provide adequate research and technical skills that would support their quest to curb illicit trafficking within targeted countries and regions of Latin America, the Caribbean, and West Africa.

With the agreement, the RMU would support in reinforcing the effectiveness of the SEACOP maritime intelligence and maritime control network geographically and technically.

According to SEACOP VI Project Director, Dominique Bucas the RMU with its expertise within the sector spanning over six decades would also provide support for improving cooperation and information sharing at national, regional and trans regional levels.

He explained that the SEACOP project was currently in phase six which started in November last year, with efforts to tackle environmental criminality in addition to the core business of drug trafficking.

“We would engage the RMU in information about new commodities, modalities and criminal organisations. Once we have these knowledge and train maritime intelligence unit teams, we would be on course to address the challenge on interregional levels,” he stated.

“We decided to sign with this agreement with RMU to strengthen the link between this regional organisation within West Africa and SEACOP since the RMU is able to provide very specific and intensive training. For example, regarding naval architecture, we are able to come out with some specific topics regarding maritime illicit trafficking which is crucial in this project,” he added.

In terms of system sustainability, he said, the RMU remained important stakeholders in the area as a regional institution with strong relationships in West Africa.

“One of the goal of the MoU is to share information and everyone could come on board as well as train maritime intelligence unit and research into drugs concealed in vessels. The naval architecture and mechanical engineering offered at the RMU would be beneficial and useful to SEACOP,” he added.

The Ag. Vice Chancellor of the RMU, Dr Jethro W. Brooks said they were pleased to have SEACOP on board for this collaboration.

“We are happy that the programme has come to the RMU and hope that the collaboration would help to avert illicit activities on sea and looking forward to the first set of training which will start as soon as possible,” he added.

SEACOP is a European Union (EU) funded programme which started in 2010 and covers over 30 countries in the Carribean, Latin America and West Africa. The project is implemented by a Consortium of EU Member States led by Expertise France.