SeamlessHR and Others Recognized in Financial Times’ Fastest Growing African Companies Ranking

SeamlessHR, Africa’s leading HR and payroll software company, along with three Ghanaian firms, has been named among the fastest-growing African companies by the Financial Times, one of the world’s foremost business news organizations.

The 2024 ranking of Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies was compiled by the Financial Times in collaboration with Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform. The list ranks independent African companies based on their organic, internally stimulated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue for the period reviewed.

SeamlessHR achieved remarkable growth rates, with an absolute growth rate of 700.66% and a 100.06% CAGR, positioning it ahead of numerous leading companies from various industries, including technology, telecoms, manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare.

Dr. Emmanuel Okeleji, CEO and co-founder of SeamlessHR, expressed his excitement about the recognition: “We are thrilled to be recognized by the Financial Times as one of Africa’s fastest-growing companies. Our inclusion in this prestigious list reflects our sustained growth trajectory, fueled by a relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and commitment to driving positive change in the technology space.”

He added, “We remain committed to building homegrown solutions that help institutions thrive and improve the lives of working people in Africa, shaping the future of the continent’s workforce.”

In 2023, SeamlessHR facilitated payroll processing totaling $300 million for various African businesses, reinforcing its position as a trusted ally in the quest for success.

SeamlessHR is dedicated to empowering African businesses with its suite of products, including performance management software, recruitment management software, HRMS software, payroll software, and time & attendance software. The company operates in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Zambia, Gambia, Ethiopia, Botswana, and is expanding into southern Africa.

With nearly 1,000 medium to large enterprises across over 20 countries, SeamlessHR has offices in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, and recently commenced operations in Botswana. The company recently raised $10 million in a Series A funding round to enhance its pan-African expansion and develop new embedded finance products.