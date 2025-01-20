SeamlessHR Secures US$9 Million Funding to Boost Workforce Productivity in Africa

SeamlessHR, Africa’s leading HR technology company, has raised $9 million in its latest funding round, secured from the Gates Foundation and Helios Digital Ventures.

This investment will fuel the company’s expansion plans across Africa and support its mission to enhance workforce productivity and business performance using cutting-edge technologies.

With the new funding, SeamlessHR plans to introduce innovative solutions, including embedded finance offerings and AI-driven workforce management technology, aiming to revolutionize HR and payroll systems across the continent. The company’s software is already trusted by nearly 2,000 businesses managing HR and payroll for around 300,000 employees in 20 African countries.

Dr. Emmanuel Okeleji, SeamlessHR’s Co-founder and CEO, expressed his excitement about the funding and its potential to drive significant change. He emphasized that the company’s focus remains on addressing workforce productivity challenges across both public and private sectors, as well as empowering hardworking Africans with responsible credit products. These products will allow workers to leverage their employment as collateral to improve their quality of life.

“Over the last five years, we’ve expanded to become the dominant HR and payroll software for medium to large enterprises across Africa. Our next focus is on providing responsible credit products that will improve access to basic life necessities like shelter, food, education, and mobility,” said Dr. Okeleji.

The funding comes at a critical time when many African workers are grappling with economic challenges exacerbated by global disruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical conflicts, which have led to inflation and food insecurity. SeamlessHR is optimistic that its new suite of embedded finance products will alleviate some of these issues for working Africans, empowering them with financial inclusion.

Fope Adelowo, Managing Partner at Helios Digital Ventures, highlighted the transformative impact of SeamlessHR’s innovative approach. “Technology is key to unlocking Africa’s potential as a global economic force. SeamlessHR is breaking down barriers to financial inclusion with solutions like salary assurance and enhanced wage access. We are proud to support them in this exciting phase of growth.”

Uche Amaonwu, Country Director of the Gates Foundation, also expressed support, noting the foundation’s excitement about the potential of SeamlessHR to provide millions of formally employed Africans with critical financial services.

The announcement follows SeamlessHR’s recent launch of embedded finance products aimed at providing payroll financing solutions to businesses and employees. With this new funding, the company is poised to accelerate its impact and further solidify its position as a leader in Africa’s HR-tech industry.