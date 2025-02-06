Sean “Diddy” Combs Confronts Surge of New Lawsuits as Legal Troubles Deepen

Embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is bracing for a deluge of at least 10 new civil lawsuits in the coming days, according to attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents dozens of accusers.

The announcement follows a fresh legal filing in New York this week on behalf of an unnamed 23-year-old man alleging Combs drugged and sexually assaulted him at a 2015 afterparty.

The latest complaint, obtained by the BBC, claims the plaintiff—a performer at a Los Angeles-area event attended by Combs—was lured to a VIP gathering with promises of a potential record deal. After consuming a drink allegedly provided by Combs’ team, the accuser says he lost consciousness and awoke to being assaulted by the rapper. The suit further alleges Combs threatened to sabotage the man’s career if he resisted.

Combs’ attorneys have vehemently denied all accusations, including claims of sexual assault, trafficking, and racketeering. “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process,” they said in a statement. “The truth will prevail: Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone.”

The mounting litigation coincides with a looming March 1 deadline under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, a law temporarily suspending the statute of limitations for civil sexual assault claims. Buzbee, a Texas-based lawyer known for high-profile cases, has spearheaded multiple suits against Combs, including one implicating Jay-Z, who has denied involvement and moved to dismiss the claims.

Federal prosecutors have also charged Combs with sex trafficking and racketeering, allegations he denies. Currently detained in a New York jail awaiting trial, the Bad Boy Records founder faces over 30 civil suits alleging systemic abuse spanning decades.

Legal experts suggest the cascade of cases reflects a broader cultural reckoning, as accusers leverage expiring legal windows to confront powerful figures. Yet Combs’ camp insists the claims are financially motivated, framing the litigation as a coordinated attack. As deadlines loom and court dates approach, the rapper’s once-unassailable empire now hinges on a high-stakes battle for credibility—in both the courtroom and the court of public opinion.