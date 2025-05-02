Sean “Diddy” Combs Declines Plea Deal Ahead of Sex Trafficking Trial

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs confirmed Thursday he rejected a plea agreement offered by federal prosecutors, setting the stage for a high-profile trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The Bad Boy Records founder appeared in Manhattan federal court for a final pretrial hearing, where he affirmed his decision to proceed to trial, scheduled to begin with jury selection on May 5, 2025.

Combs, 55, faces charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, all of which he denies. Dressed in tan prison attire and sporting a gray beard, he stood before U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian and acknowledged turning down the prosecution’s offer. “Yes, I did,” Combs stated when questioned by the judge.

The hip-hop icon has remained in custody since his September 2024 arrest, after three federal judges denied bail over concerns about potential witness tampering. He is currently held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he has been photographed reviewing legal documents during court appearances. While Combs has worn prison garb in prior hearings, he will be permitted to dress in formal attire during the trial.

Prosecutors allege Combs orchestrated a years-long scheme involving the coercion and transportation of individuals for commercial sex acts. The trial, expected to span weeks or months, may feature testimony from high-profile witnesses, including singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, his former partner. Ventura previously settled a civil lawsuit against Combs in 2023 alleging abuse, though he denied those claims.

Combs’ legal team has consistently maintained his innocence, calling the charges “baseless” and vowing to contest them vigorously. The trial unfolds alongside multiple pending civil lawsuits against Combs, which accuse him of sexual assault and misconduct—allegations he also disputes.

The case marks one of the most significant celebrity trials in recent years, reflecting heightened scrutiny of sexual misconduct allegations in the entertainment industry. Combs’ decision to risk trial rather than accept a plea signals confidence in his defense strategy, though legal experts note the challenges of rebutting federal trafficking charges.

If convicted, Combs could face decades in prison. The trial’s outcome may also influence ongoing civil litigation and reshape the legacy of a figure once celebrated for shaping hip-hop culture. As the #MeToo movement continues to reverberate through courts and boardrooms, the proceedings will be closely watched for their potential to set precedents in holding powerful figures accountable.